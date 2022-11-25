After a cloudy and damp day today, we’ll gradually clear things out tonight. Despite the clouds today it wasn’t a terrible Black Friday. Temperatures were mild, climbing to the low 50s for many and rainfall amounts were very light. So even if you were out and about it wasn’t a washout and you didn’t get soaking wet hopping from store to store. Many towns, if anything was registered for rain, was only one-one hundredth of an inch. The Cape and Island’s rain was a little steadier but still wasn’t overly heavy. Rainfall amounts there were only about a tenth of an inch.

We are now clearing out. In fact we punched a few holes in the clouds to see a little bit of sun before the sun set this afternoon. That clearing trend will continue overnight and bring back plenty of sun for your Saturday. The only catch with Saturday will be the wind. Things will get pretty gusty overnight tonight. We don’t have any advisories up, but if you have some outdoor patio furniture, I’d make sure that’s secure and if you have any inflatables up in the yard maybe bring those down for the night and tomorrow morning. We’ll keep the wind for Saturday morning especially but the wind will diminish through the afternoon. Sun is back tomorrow with temperatures near 50°.

The wind will pick up overnight as I mentioned and be with us especially tomorrow morning. Gusts tonight and early Saturday could top 30 mph.

Sunday will be less windy, but it will also be cloudier. And by the afternoon we’ll track rain back in the area. If you need or want to get outside on Sunday, go in the morning.

The timeline of Sunday’s rain is below. We’re dry until the afternoon. In the early afternoon the rain will initially be lighter but as we continue through the afternoon and evening, the rain will get a little heavier. In fact by dinner time there could be pockets of heavy rain around. The rain exits overnight and we’ll dry out for Monday. There could be a spot shower that gets wrapped in behind that low pressure as it exits but that chance is minimal. The bigger story of Sunday night and Monday will once again be the wind that returns after a break during the day on Sunday.