Ah, yes. Another mild day here in Southern New England. So far, most of November has had above-average highs, and today was no exception. On that note, we’re not done with the mild weather quite yet… but we’re not that far away from a big cool-down.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s — generally milder for the coast than areas inland. We’ll warm up again by Saturday afternoon, however, with temperatures in the low 60s across the area. We’ll be mostly sunny for most of the day, but clouds will creep in later in the afternoon.

It’ll be a comfortable enough start to the weekend for those who want to be outside! Good news for anyone headed to The Game– Harvard playing Yale at Fenway this year! Kickoff is at 3:30PM, and temperatures at the time will be in the upper 50s. Sunset is at 4:17PM, and temps cool quickly after the sun goes down. Expect to be near 50 for the end of the game.

The big changes roll around for Sunday- we’ll start with more clouds moving in in the morning, becoming abundant by the afternoon. We’ll also have highs around 60 degrees or so. With that, if you want to spend the first half of Sunday outside, it’ll be gray but dry.

However, the big headline for the end of the weekend is a storm that will make an appearance during the second half of the day Sunday. Right now, the energy for that storm is making waves in Florida… literally.

It’s been bringing clouds, rain, and overall rough conditions to the Sunshine State. But between now and Sunday, it’ll start to push north, becoming a coastal storm that will eventually sweep through New England.

Right now, it looks like showers arrive around, if not long after sunset on Sunday. Rain will become more widespread and heavier through the evening, and last all the way through early Monday morning. Then, mid-morning through the afternoon, we’ll see clouds and some showers here and there as well. All in all, most of the area will see 1-3″ of rain.

On top of the rain, this storm will bring us gusty winds, especially during the morning on Monday. Gusts will be widespread in the 20s and 30s, and areas of the Cape & Islands could even see gusts in the 40s.

This storm could also bring us choppy seas and some coastal splash-over, particularly around high tide Monday morning.

This storm will also help us transition into a much more November-like pattern. It’ll be brighter on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun, but temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 40s for our highs.

We’ll stay in the low to mid 40s through the rest of the week… including for Thanksgiving day. The other thing we’re watching for for Thanksgiving is a storm that would bring us rain during the day, and the potential for some winter weather overnight into Friday. We’ll continue to update you on this storm throughout the week!