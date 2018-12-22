Saying Goodbye to the Spring-Like Weather

This morning we woke up to temperatures at or above 50°. This unseasonably warm air will not be sticking around through the weekend however, in fact, it will be out of here by noon. We had a line of showers move across the region through mid-morning ahead of the cold front. Once the showers move out to sea is when we usher in the drier and cooler air.

Leaving that holiday shopping for the last minute? Bring the umbrella through midday and then be sure to have that heavier jacket by the evening. High temperatures today were here by mid-morning, as temperatures dive into the upper 30s as early as 5PM.

Tonight, as the clouds clear out, temperatures slip back into the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday features a much more seasonable day and much quieter than the past couple of days. Highs reach into the upper 30s to low 40s. Heading to Gillette Stadium for the Pats game? Temperatures at kickoff will be near 40° under mostly sunny skies.

Early Monday morning, we have a clipper system moving in from the Midwest. If you’ve been dreaming of a White Christmas, then this system could make your dream into a reality.

Early Monday, Christmas Eve morning, snow showers will move into southern New England, however, we could see a changeover to rain especially along the immediate coastline. We could see a few scattered showers in the evening that could change back to snow. We’re going to keep a close eye on it as we get closer, but the snowfall amounts look low, but just enough to coat everything in white. The question is, will the snow last into Christmas morning? At this time, it doesn’t look like it, especially for those at the coast.

Christmas Day features highs into the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week is dry, until we get to Friday which features a slight warm-up and highs into the mid to upper 40s.