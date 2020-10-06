Scattered Downpours and Windy Wednesday Afternoon

7Weather- A line of rain will produce downpours, and gusty winds Wednesday afternoon.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of Massachusetts from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The Cape & the Islands are under a High Wind Warning from noon Wednesday until 2 AM Thursday. Winds could gust over 50 mph. If we do tap into that, scattered power outages are likely in the afternoon and evening.

The line of rain moves in between 3-4 PM for Worcester County and southern New Hampshire. It approaches I-495 right around the evening commute (4-6 PM).

It is a quick moving cold front that will be out of the area by 8-9 PM. It remains windy behind the system Wednesday night.

Thursday remains windy. With highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and a gusty wind, it will feel chilly. The week ends with cool high in the low 60s, and sunny skies.