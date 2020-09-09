Scattered PM Downpours Thursday, Drier Friday and Saturday

It was another beautiful summer-like day across southern New England, with highs stretching into the mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast due to an onshore breeze that developed by the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and some patchy fog with lows slipping only into the 60s for most.

Tomorrow starts off dry under mainly cloudy skies, then we’ll see some scattered downpours developing in the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow stretch into the upper 70s to low 80s with a touch more humidity compared to today.

A few showers are possible early Friday morning, otherwise drier conditions prevail Friday afternoon and into the start of the weekend.

There’s a chance for some showers Sunday evening, but the bulk of the daytime hours should be dry, but mainly cloudy. The sunshine returns to kick off the work week on Monday, followed by a taste of fall Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Jackie Layer