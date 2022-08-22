7Weather- Wet weather ends this evening and we’ll be left with lots of clouds and patchy fog. It will feel humid with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday morning will feel sticky. It will be cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, and then things gradually clear up early in the afternoon. We’ll likely see sunshine by 12-2PM across the region. With a system moving out and sunshine making the atmosphere unstable, there will be clusters of storms in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 80s.

It won’t be widespread rain like today. It’s more of a few to several towns/cities getting hit with storms. These storms are capable of dropping 1.00″-1.50″ of rain.

Wednesday could have a spot shower, but most of us stay dry. Highs are in the mid 80s and it won’t feel as humid.

It warms up Thursday with highs near 90º. A light onshore wind will keep the coast a few degrees cooler.

Friday remains warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A front approaches the region in the afternoon, firing up a few storms. It is overall cooler this weekend with highs near 80º inland and in the mid and upper 70s along the coast.