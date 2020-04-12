Scattered Power Outages Possible Monday

7Weather- A strong system moves into the region on Monday, making it very windy and rainy.

The rest of your Easter Sunday has calm weather. Clouds gradually move in this afternoon, but even with the clouds, we get near 60º.

MONDAY:

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. The watch will likely turn into a High Wind Warning this afternoon, this just means we are getting closer to the event.

Peak wind gusts could reach 65 mph Monday, especially in the afternoon for areas along the Pike, the coast, and south. The Cape and the Islands could see gusts even higher than 65mph.

There is a low level jet, which is a band of strong wind moving horizontally around the cloud level. A moderate to heavy shower could bring down some of these high winds down to the surface.

If this happens, gusts will be up to 65 mph, and this will lead to scattered power outages.

Expect periods of rain starting early in the morning Monday and ending in the evening. Most towns get 1″ or rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Some thunderstorms are possible after 2 PM. With these storms there could be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.