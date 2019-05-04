Scattered Rain Sunday, Dry and Mild Monday

7Weather- Some areas see steady rain Sunday, and then we are dry to start the week. More rain in the forecast Tuesday.

SUNDAY:

It looks like the rain holds off for the start of Walk for Hunger, but a few showers are likely throughout the 20 mile walk.

It is cool with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Worcester County and part of the South Shore may start to see showers around 7-8 AM.

A line of rain wobbles up and down throughout Sunday. The best chance for steady, light rain will be along and south of the Pike.

Most areas get stuck in the low and mid 50s. Southern NH has the best chance to jump close to 60º.

The rain is steady along and south of the Pike from Sunday morning until Sunday night. These areas likely see 0.5-1″ of rain.

MONDAY:

The rain is out of here by Monday morning. We start the day with cloudy skies and temps in the mid and upper 40s.

Skies gradually clear, giving to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 60s inland.

Winds look to be out of the NE, keeping coastal areas in the mid and upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures reach into the mid 60s to near 70º on Tuesday. The day starts with sun and then clouds increase as a cold front moves into the area.

There is a chance for pop up showers/storms as the front moves through in the afternoon.

It looks like the rain moves in after 2 PM.

7-DAY:

Wednesday looks nice! Temps are right where they should be in May and it is partly sunny.

Thursday morning has some sun and then clouds increase as the next rain maker moves in. Most of the day is dry with showers moving in after 8 PM.

Friday has scattered rain, especially throughout the morning. Highs are in the mid 50s.