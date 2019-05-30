Scattered Rain Tonight, Drier and Seasonable Into the Weekend

Most of our Thursday was dry, but under mostly cloudy skies.

The showers hold off until after the evening commute, with a few embedded downpours especially along and south of the Pike. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures overnight slide back into the 50s.

A few clouds linger as the showers depart into early Friday morning, then it’s sun-filled skies for your Friday afternoon plans.

Under ample amounts of sunshine, that will allow the temperatures to warm back up into the 70s. Slightly cooler conditions expected at the immediate coast and the Cape.

The weekend is looking beautiful for any of your plans. If you have plans in the mountains and lakes region of NH, you’re looking at partly sunny skies with highs around 70° both Saturday and Sunday.

Staying closer to the city? A slight chance for showers Sunday evening, otherwise looking great Friday and Saturday.

We slip back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the mid 70s midweek.