The same front that brought wet weather on Friday is still around tonight. A low pressure system will ride up the stationary front and bring more widespread and heavier rain after midnight tonight. These downpours are expected to last from 2-6 AM Sunday, with just a few lingering showers around near the coast as we get closer to 7-8 AM.

There could be lingering showers at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer registration, but it’s mainly dry once the race starts. Skies quickly clear and we’ll have sunshine by mid-morning. Temperatures start in the low 60s, and then we jump into the low 70s by noon. Highs reach into mid 70s and the rest of the day is bright.

Monday starts cool and sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. It becomes partly sunny in the afternoon and there could be a spot shower. It will feel comfy and highs reach into the low 70s. Tuesday looks to have a few showers with highs near 70º.

It will feel comfortable Sunday – Tuesday, and then crisp, dry air moves in Wednesday. That dry air likely sticks around for the rest of the week.

Wednesday – Saturday will feel fall-like with morning temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs in the low and mid 60s.