Scattered Rain…Widespread Humidity!

Oh heyyyy…..yet another muggy day in New England. In fact, the eastern half of the USA (even into southern Canada!) is still dealing with high humidity…



Right in the middle of that mugginess is a slow moving storm and its fronts…



This storm (and its fronts) will crawl through New England tonight and tomorrow. That means showers and downpours become more and more common late this evening and will continue through early tomorrow morning. Most towns will see showers but I do think a few pockets of very heavy rain are likely and because of that potential for locally heavy rain, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect overnight…



Even though most of the Commonwealth is covered in this watch, only a few towns are likely to see the heavy rain (2-3″) while the rest see around an inch by daybreak Thursday. Thursday, by the way, is not washed out. Yes, we do start the day with cloudy skies and leftovers showers from overnight but skies partially clear by afternoon and the shower threat comes to an end by 4pm. Sadly, another very muggy day is on tap for the region. Relief from that arrives late Saturday afternoon (behind a few scattered showers on Saturday afternoon)…



Much nicer by Sunday!

~JR