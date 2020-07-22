Scattered Showers and Storms Are Back

The heat wave will end at 4 days in Boston as yesterday hit 90 again, but today will not. Thanks to the extra clouds and scattered showers and storms, it won’t be as hot today, but it will be humid. Showers are in and out this morning, mostly out early to mid afternoon and then a renewed chance for storms late-day/evening. Those late-day and evening storms will be locally strong, especially across Western Mass. We’ll watch to see if a strong thunderstorm or two moves into Worcester County early this evening with gusty winds and downpours.

Highs today cap out in the low to mid 80s and rebound into the mid 80s to 90 tomorrow. Humidity jumps up to tropical levels tomorrow too as dew points cruise past 70. Scattered storms develop tomorrow, mid to late afternoon, some of which will be locally strong.