A copy and paste pattern continues as once again as we start the morning off in the 40s, cap afternoon temps in the 50s to near 60, and once again track some scattered showers. While the theme has been similar the last few days, there have been some subtle day to day differences.

Once difference I see today is the chance for pop-up showers is early and farther east. That means inside 495, there will be scattered showers midday-afternoon. With that said, it’s not a washout of an afternoon, just an afternoon that features variable conditions that will include breaks of shower, to brief bursts of rain with passing showers.

The pattern finally improves tomorrow as a beauty of a day settles in with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps run in the low to mid 50s along the immediate cost to the low to mid 60s inland. Great for a round of golf or on the little league fields.

Saturday starts dry, but the shower chances do increase in the afternoon from southwest to northeast. Those showers linger into Sunday morning.



We’ll catch some dry breaks Sunday midday-afternoon and then watch more rain fill in Sunday night. The rain Sunday night into early Monday morning will be locally heavy with gusty winds. The rain tapers early Monday morning and highs jump into the 60s to near 70 by the afternoon.

The overall pattern by mid week next week will be similar to this week’s… that means temps near 60s, and a few pop-up showers from time to time.