Scattered Showers For the First Weekend of 2020

After a nice start to the New Year, we’re tracking showers into the first weekend of 2020.

Overnight we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system bringing with it a chance for rain showers for Friday. High temperatures remain unseasonably warm – in the mid to upper 40s Friday.

For Saturday, expect to have the rain gear on hand at Gillette Stadium as we’ll see on and off showers through Saturday as the system passes just to our south.

On the backside of this system into Sunday morning, expect a 3- 6 hour window where we see the changeover from rain to snow, which should taper by late morning from west to east.

A few flakes possible Monday, otherwise we are dry to kick off the next work week.

Another system moves in Tuesday night, bringing a wintry mix to the area. Much more seasonable and drier conditions return next Wednesday and Thursday.