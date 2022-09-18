7Weather- A back door cold front moves inland early Monday morning, bringing in clouds and a spot shower. This front comes in from the northeast. At the same time we have system pushing in from the west. This gives us a better chance of rain in the afternoon.

Expect scattered showers and an isolated storm after 2PM Monday. Scattered rain will continue until 7-9PM.

Most location will get about 0.25″ of rain, but if you get stuck under a few rounds of downpours, then you could see a quick 0.50″-1.00″. The better chance of the higher amounts will be for central Massachusetts.

Tuesday will likely be overcast. It is cool in the upper 60s, but with dew points staying in the mid 60s it will still feel a bit muggy. A few showers develop in the afternoon. Take the umbrella with you just in case.

Wednesday is nice with a mix of clouds and sun and highs reach into the low 70s. We won’t have the dry, crisp air, but humidity drops a bit.

A cold front arrives Thursday. Expect scattered showers with temperatures in the low 70s. That front will block Hurricane Fiona from getting anywhere near the East Coast.