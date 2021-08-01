Overall, it was a beautiful weekend with the showers holding off until sunset.

Tonight, scattered showers will shuffle across southern New England and taper after 3am Monday.

A few heavier downpours are possible for southern NH which is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of SW NH until 6am Monday. This is where a cluster of thunderstorms with embedded downpours have been moving through tonight and with more showers expected overnight, flash flooding is possible.

Tomorrow, the showers should taper early, and the clouds will give way to emerging sunshine by the afternoon with high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s, a few locations could skim 80.

Tuesday looks to be the nicest out of the first work week of August with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.

Wednesday brings a few showers for the South Coast, Cape and Islands, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Scattered rain arrives by mid to late afternoon Thursday, building in from the south and the rain chances continue into Friday. The showers should disperse just in time for next weekend.

Speaking of next weekend, looks like we’ll see a warm-up with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s both weekend days!