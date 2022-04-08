7Weather-Saturday is not a washout, but there will be wet weather around. Sunday has more sun compared to Saturday and it is mild.

It looks like we’ll get two rounds of rain Saturday. The first round from about 7-10am in the form of light showers, and then the second from 1-5pm in the form of scattered rain and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms.

Temperatures start in the 40s and highs hit into the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday morning starts with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s. Skies gradually clear throughout the morning and we’ll have partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

A breeze develops in the afternoon and there could be a few sprinkles. Highs reach into the mid 50s. Overall, it’s a pretty nice day!

Skies clear just as the weekend ends. Monday kicks off the week with mostly sunny skies and mild highs. Temperatures start in the mid 30s and then we rebound into the low 60s in the afternoon.

Pollen count is up so our allergy forecast is up to “high” for the next several days. It is a bit higher into Monday and Tuesday, compared to the weekend.

Tuesday has clouds and a showers early in the morning, and then skies gradually clear. Highs reach into the mid and upper 60s. Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds with above average highs in the mid 60s.