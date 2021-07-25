It’s a wet start to our Sunday as showers spread in from west to east. These scattered showers are expected on and off through midday followed by a chance for a few thunderstorms for interior southern NH and into central MA. A few thunderstorms from 2-4PM could be on the strong side for western MA and into central MA.

It will be a breezy and muggy day with southwesterly winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 25. If you’re heading to Fenway, don’t forget that rain poncho. However, there could be some breaks in the showers from time to time.

Tonight, a few lingering showers early otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds with lows only slipping into the 60s.

Tomorrow, after some patchy fog in the morning, we’re looking at mainly sunny skies for your Monday and a boost in temperatures with highs warming up into the mid to upper 80s. That warmth sticks around for Tuesday, too — great if you’re heading to the beach!

A few showers are possible late Tuesday associated with a cold front. This front will cool temperatures into the upper 70s for Wednesday. Another front swings in Thursday afternoon sparking up a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

With rain and thunderstorm chances midweek, the end of the week and into next weekend looks dry with highs into the upper 70s.