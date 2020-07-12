Scattered Showers/Storms Monday, Cooler by Mid-Week

7Weather- The weekend was dry, hot and muggy. Saturday had highs in the low 90s, and it felt tropical. Sunday was slightly less humid with temperatures near 90º. It won’t be as hot to start the week, and we’re looking at scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon.

Monday starts with some sun around sunrise, but then clouds quickly move in. There could be an isolated shower before lunch time, but the best chance for storms is between 2-8 PM. We hit highs around noon into the mid 80s, and then temperatures drop into the upper 70s to low 80s as the cluster of storms develop.

These storms will not be in an organized line, it looks more like scattered clusters of storms. A few of these could be strong to severe. The main concerns are downpours that cause localized flooding and gusty winds.

The low pressure system that will bring us rain on Monday, will still be in control of the weather on Tuesday. The day starts with partly sunny skies, but clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. There will also be a few showers in the afternoon. Highs make it into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday are the picks of the 7-day! Humidity is low, and we get a break from the heat with temperatures in the upper 70s inland, and in the low to mid 70s along the coast. Both days are dry with a mix of sun and clouds.