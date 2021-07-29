We started off our Thursday under sun-filled skies, then the clouds filled in, followed by isolated showers and embedded downpours into the afternoon. This evening, scattered showers are moving in from west to east, and this shower threat will remain with us through the evening.

If your plans take you to Fenway, showers will be on and off (so not a complete washout), but you’ll notice the wind which will be out to left field from 10 to 15 mph.

Late tonight, there could be an isolated strong to severe storm for far SE MA towards the South Coast and the Cape and Islands. This looks to be after midnight into the early hours of Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are the main impacts.

A gradual clearing of the skies greets us tomorrow morning, giving way to a beautiful Friday afternoon as dewpoints take a tumble.

Low humidity and mostly sunny skies stick around for the first half of the weekend, making Saturday the pick.

Sunday starts off dry and then a low pressure dives into southern New England, bringing shower chances by Sunday evening.

These showers will be out of here by Monday, as a few showers are in the forecast for Tuesday and early Wednesday. High temperatures next week remain at or just below normal for early August.