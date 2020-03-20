Scattered Showers This Evening Making Way For A Drier and Cooler Weekend

A few more scattered showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible through this evening as a cold front sweeps through. Most of our Friday was spent on the warmer side of this front with temperatures well into the mid to upper 60s. How’s that for the first full day of spring?

This warm-up, however, is short-lived due to the cold front that is looming just to our west. That will swing through from west to east this evening, just after sunset, sparking off some showers, and a couple of thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Some of these thunderstorms could contain some gusty wind.

This front is the leading edge of the cooler air behind it, which will settle in for this weekend. If your weekend plans take you outside, Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days. Both will feature dry conditions.

To kick off the next work week, we still have the colder air over southern New England. This pattern – coupled up with a coastal low passing to our south could spell out some accumulating snow for some (mainly interior and higher elevations). This coastal system that will remain just to our south, bringing rain and snow to parts of the region, with the snow likely north and west of the 495-corridor. We will certainly keep an eye on this storm as time progresses, but there is still uncertainty to how close the low passes and just how much snow parts of interior MA could get.

Drier conditions return Tuesday, with another round of wet weather to return by midweek Wednesday/Thursday.

Since it is officially spring, and we’re noticing that the trees are beginning to bud and plants are beginning to bloom, it’s allergy season. Out of the next 4 days, Saturday looks to be the worse for allergy sufferers, specifically those who are allergic to juniper, poplar and maple. With the return of colder and wet conditions, Monday provides some relief.

Speaking of precipitation, we actually need it. Overall, this month, we’re nearly 1.5″ below average (not including today’s rainfall), plus, so far this year, we’re over 3.5″ below normal.