Good morning! Today will not be as nice as yesterday. Clouds dominate today with rain returning this afternoon. It will be breezy too with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

If you’re reading this in the morning, now is the best time to get outside. Showers lift south to north this afternoon. There could be some heavier pockets this evening. Rainfall amounts today should range from .10 – .25″ of an inch. Clouds will prevail throughout the day with the chance for drizzle.

Overnight, temperatures will be near 50. There will be areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Scattered showers fill in tomorrow morning and linger through the afternoon.

After the rain, it’s all about a big drop in temperatures and a gusty wind that will make it feel much chillier. Tuesday morning temperatures could feel like the teens and low 20s. Afternoon temperatures will feel like the 30s!

There are some signals for snowflakes Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance is for western Mass, but some flakes could fly farther inland.

Other than those highlights, the week will be dominated by chilly temperatures and breezy conditions.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black