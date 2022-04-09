Scattered showers will be with us for our Saturday, but we’re not tracking a complete washout. A few of the showers could contain some moderate to heavy rainfall by late morning and into the early afternoon and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder from 2pm to 5pm.

The good news is that the scattered showers lift out by sunset, and we’ll have a gradual clearing of the skies tonight. Overnight lows slip into the the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow is the pick of the weekend. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, seasonable high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a chance for a passing sprinkle in the afternoon.

We kick off the work week with sunshine Monday and a slight warm up as 60s return.

We have a front that swings in late Monday night into Tuesday morning that will spur up a couple showers early Tuesday morning, but those quickly move out, allowing for sunshine and highs to stretch into the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday both will be cooler at the coastline due to an onshore wind. Thursday is the cooler out of the two days due to more clouds and a few showers possible.

The shower chance continues into Friday, but so much can change in terms of timing so, we’ll keep an eye on that ahead of the Red Sox Home Opener that day.