It is not as cool Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. The morning is partly sunny and mainly dry.

A cold front moves through the area very slowly sparking up showers and perhaps a few storms mid-day (11AM-1PM). There will be wet weather along and south of front. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain is along and south of the Pike. If the front stalls further north then we all have see those showers and storms.

That front is still around tomorrow night allowing rain to redevelop. This system moves out of the area by Wednesday morning.

That front brings in cool, dry air into the area for the rest of the week. Wednesday morning could have lingering clouds and a spot shower for the Cape & the Islands while the rest of the area is clearing up. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning, and highs reach into the mid 60s.

We’ve only had 3 days below average in September and it looks we’ll add a couple more as we end the month. The last day of the month is likely below average with highs in the low 60s!

The first day of October will have that fall-feel with with morning temperatures in the mid 40s and afternoon high in the low 60s. The Best Buddies Challenge is Saturday and we’re looking at decent weather. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 60s. It will also be breezy at times.