Scattered Showers Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

It has been a dry start to the month! We have had 4 days with measurable rain, but that only amounted to 0.14″. That puts us 1.15″ below average in Boston.

I think we are all thankful for the nice weekend, and now it’s time for Mother Nature to water our yards and plants.

Rain moves in this evening and it is on and off through 11 AM Tuesday. The showers start light in the evening, and then there could be periods of heavy rain overnight.

There will be some rain for the morning commute on Tuesday, with isolated downpours. There might be a spot shower during the lunch time, and then skies gradually clear. By 4 PM, most areas with be mostly sunny.

Tuesday morning is muggy with temps in the mid 60s. As skies clear, we jump into the mid 70s late in the afternoon.

It will also get breezy once the rain moves out with sustained wind between 10-20 mph.

Wednesday is dry and sunny, just in time for Game 7! Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 70s.

At 5 PM, it will be sunny in Boston with temps in the 70s. Perfect weather to watch the game at an outdoor bar!

We have another shot at rain on Thursday. It looks like the low pressure system stays well offshore to keep the heavier rain out at sea. As of now, it looks like most of us have a gloomy day with light on and off showers. The coast could get gusty at times. Inland areas are breezy.