Scattered Storms Dissipate This Evening, Giving Way to Lower Humidity and Sunshine for Thursday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch still remains in effect through 9PM as the line of thunderstorms traverses the region. This is all ahead of a cold front that will clear the region tonight.

By 8PM, a broken line of thunderstorms will be moving southeastward over SE MA and the Cape, with the severe threat over by then due the heat of the day done before sunset.

We’ll notice a gradual clearing of the skies overnight into tomorrow morning, along with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. By 7am Thursday, temperatures will be in the low 50s to the NW, mid to upper 50s southeast.

By noon Thursday, temperatures will likely be back into the upper 60s, before warming up into the low 70s into the afternoon. A slight seabreeze is possible into the afternoon, keeping temperatures cooler at the coast.

We start off dry on Friday before the clouds thicken. Rain showers are possible as early as Friday evening, these are the outer fringes of Dorian. Strong rip currents as well as strong winds are possible, but mainly confined along the S. Coast and the Cape and Islands late Friday and into early Saturday. A few lingering showers are expected Saturday morning before Dorian heads farther off to our north and out to sea.

The impacts associated with Dorian in southern New England will be the gusty winds Friday night and Saturday, as well as battering surf and strong rip currents. We will continue to monitor the track of Dorian as this will change the forecast (whether it hugs closer to our coastline or heads farther out to sea).

The high temperatures both Friday and Saturday will be in to the mid to upper 60s…feeling very fall-like and windy. Sunday is then the pick of the weekend in terms of sunshine and warmth with highs back into the low 70s.