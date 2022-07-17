7Weather- We’ll see a few storms Monday afternoon. Overall, it is hot this week with limited rain chances.

The Monday morning commute is looking dry with a few showers/storms arriving mid-day (11AM-1PM.) That will be the first round of rain. Once that first round ends we will see peeks of sun and it will feel uncomfortable with dew points in the 70s.

The second round looks to mainly impact areas outside of I-495. If we see enough sun a couple of these storms could be strong to severe. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts, but with this round of storms we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

These storms northwest of Boston could also drop 1-2″ of rain within an hour, but we’re not too concerned with flooding since the ground is so dry.

That system clears up Monday night, dropping humidity Tuesday. Wednesday is hot! Expect highs in the low and mid 90s. There could be an afternoon sea breeze that keeps the immediate coastline a bit cooler in the upper 80s.