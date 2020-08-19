Scattered Storms/Showers Move Out By Sunset, Nice Night Ahead

A few showers and some strong to severe storms brought much needed rainfall across the region through this evening’s commute, but those will push out by sunset, followed by a gradual clearing of the skies and a cool down through the overnight that may just be enough for you to give the AC a break.

Tonight’s lows slide back into the 50s overnight for a good portion of the area with a light and variable wind.

Thursday will likely be the pick of the work week with highs into the mid 70s at the coast, near 80 inland under clear, sun-filled skies.

Friday we see the return of the heat, but thankfully the humidity holds off just a tad bit longer.

The heat continues to build into this weekend with highs both days flirting with 90°. A stray storm is possible Saturday (mainly northern New England), while an isolated afternoon thunderstorm threat is in for the forecast for Sunday. We’re not tracking washouts, though.

The heat and humidity sticks around for Monday, too.