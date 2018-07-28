Scattered Storms This Afternoon, Drier and Less Humid Sunday

The tropical-like airmass that has been over New England over the last week will finally depart, but a few storms will pop-up ahead of the cold front that is kicking that humidity to the curb.

The timing of the storms will likely be between 3PM – 8PM this afternoon into the early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over northern New England and that has also included parts of our area. Anywhere along and north of the Mass Pike has the potential for some strong to severe storms with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

These storms will be few and far between, so if you have any outdoor plans today, be sure to keep your eyes to the skies, and when thunder roars, go indoors. I just want to remind everyone that today is not a washout, it’s just a summery Saturday featuring humidity and the afternoon storm threat.

Sunday, the cold front kicks the humidity AND the cloud cover to the curb. We’ll see a sun-filled Sunday with high temperatures into the lower 80s. An absolutely picture perfect end to the weekend.

This gorgeous weather will trickle into the start of the work week, but doesn’t last long. Tuesday will feature a few more clouds and a chance for showers and storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Dewpoints will be on the rise by midweek, along with the heat. Check out the 7-day forecast below: