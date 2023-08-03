It’s been a nice couple of days with comfortable temperatures and low humidity for early August. The humidity and storm chances increase through Friday. We’ll dry out Saturday and set the stage for a nice weekend!

Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight as the dew points come up on a southwest breeze. There’s a chance for an isolated shower overnight. Stepping out tomorrow, it’ll feel a bit more muggy.

The increasing humidity will set the stage for the potential for excessive rainfall as a cold front moves through the region tomorrow. Any downpours could cause localized flooding. Use caution near the typical flood-prone areas. There’s an isolated risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center highlights that in yellow (second picture below) for western Mass and into New York State. That’s where there will be more breaks in cloud cover tomorrow to destabilize the atmosphere. Threats include strong damaging wind and hail.

Let’s time out the unsettled weather. It will not be a washout of a day. It’ll feel muggy with dew points in the 60s. We’ll see more clouds than sun. With more cloud cover, highs will stay in the mid/upper 70s. The storm chances increase into the afternoon/evening. The timing looks to line up around the evening commute. Be prepared for ponding on the the roads and highways. Expect scattered storms to move northwest to southeast, sliding through MetroWest through the evening into the night. There will be some leftover showers for the Cape and Islands a couple hours after sunrise on Saturday.

This weekend will be nice! Saturday will dry out. Partly cloudy conditions Saturday will lead to more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be close to average in the low 80s. The wind will be out of the northwest and light enough that we get sea breezes to develop. That’ll keep coastal towns in the mid/upper 70s. Sunday will feature high clouds and a light wind. You’ll notice more of a difference in the air mass Sunday with less humidity. Temperatures will be similar.

Looking ahead to next week, specifically Monday, the humidity will come up as it gets breezy out of the southwest later in the day. Scattered showers and storms return Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black