A bit of humidity comes back into the picture today and that’ll help fuel some of the showers and storms that get going today. This morning, they’re isolated, this afternoon into the early evening, they’ll be more scattered to widespread. With that said, we’ll catch quite a few dry hours too, so not a washout of a day. Highs max out in the mid to upper 70s as dew points rise into the lower 60s.



With very cold air aloft and low freezing heights, some of the heavier showers and storms that do form will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds. In addition, with more humidity in place, there’s more moisture to fuel the storms, leading to localized downpours. The downpours are hit or miss, but capable of producing a quick 1″+ of rain for some. That may slow down the holiday travel on the roads this afternoon at times.

Once the storms clear the coast this evening, the weekend looks good with lower humidity, in fact early to mid next week looks good too with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.