Scattered Storms Today, Better Tomorrow

Low clouds and fog break for some sun this morning, although, yet again, we’ll have scattered showers and storms develop midday into this afternoon. With a fair amount of moisture in place, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing localized downpours, small hail and cloud to ground lightning.

Tomorrow is a much nicer summer day with highs returning in the 80s and any shower/storm threat is limited to isolated.

Temps backtrack Friday from mid to high 70s in the morning to 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. Scattered showers develop as a cool ocean breeze kicks in. That cool breeze lingers Saturday as a damp start dries out for the afternoon. Temps on the 4th of July run 66-70 at the coast, mid 70s inland. Back to near 80 and dry on Sunday!