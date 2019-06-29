Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Anticipated This Afternoon and Evening

Be sure to be weather aware leading into this afternoon and evening due to the threat for some strong to severe storms. These will be scattered and depends on the amount of sunshine we see through the early afternoon, since that is what will fuel the strength of the storms.

We did wake up to a few rumbles of thunder earlier this morning with the first round of storms. The Storm Prediction Center has since placed most of our viewing area under a SLIGHT risk for strong to severe storms for this afternoon’s round of storms. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail.

This slight risk is for southern New England and also includes our neighbors to our southwest, so if you are traveling to NYC, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, or Maryland, there is a threat for some severe thunderstorms, too.

The reason for the severe storms is the set-up. We had a warm front lift into southern New England overnight, enhancing our dewpoints, making it feel much more tropical over the region. A cold front will be sliding into the region later this afternoon, clashing with the tropical-like airmass, creating the breeding ground for these thunderstorms.

As for timing, between 2PM and 7PM for scattered storms, but for the strongest storms, expect that to be between 3PM – 5PM, especially along and south of the Pike. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out for southern NH, too, even though most of the focus today will be SE MA.

Since sunset is after 8PM, these storms will be able to survive up until sunset. Frequent lightning, strong to damaging wind gusts, and hail are the main concerns with this afternoon’s storms, along with some heavy rainfall, which could cause some minor street flooding.

Sunday also features thunderstorms, but this time, since there is a cold pool of air overhead, hail will be a bigger concern than wind gusts tomorrow afternoon.

We are dry Monday as this weekend’s pattern shifts off the coast, allowing high pressure to bring us quieter conditions to start off the work week.

Temperatures rise along with the humidity leading up to Fourth of July. Overall, looks to be quiet on the 4th with highs into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.