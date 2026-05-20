It’s been another scoooooorcher of a day, with many Southern New England cities topping out with highs in the 90s. Not for nothing, but it’s been muggy at times too, with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s for most. However, later today, the big-time heat comes to an end as we see a shift in our pattern.

A cold front eyeing up Southern New England will take advantage of all this heat and moisture and spark a few thunderstorms later this afternoon/evening. A few of these storms could be pretty punchy, particularly for coastal Connecticut (which does have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM).

That said, we could still see a strong to severe storm reach Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts as well. Any of these storms could contain downpours, thunder/lightning, gusty winds, as well as the limited but present potential of small hail (mainly limited to CT).

Stay weather aware, especially if you’re traveling along 95 to southern CT!

After that cold front comes a bunch of cooler air– this will help take temperatures down significantly tomorrow. Expect highs on Thursday to be in the mid 60s for most (though the coast will stay cooler). It’ll be a grayer day tomorrow, with a lingering shower possible for southeastern Massachusetts in the morning, and some clouds sticking around for most of the day.

We’re back to a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll be right on the money, temperature-wise for this time of year, and with more sunshine it’ll be a nice day overall if you want to get outdoors.

As for Memorial Day weekend… the pattern is tough. Saturday looks mainly dry, though clouds increase throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We could see a few showers Saturday night from a system that could also bring showers to the area on Sunday. Sunday looks like it’ll bring the highest chance of rain, as well as the coolest temperatures (highs only around 60 degrees). We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week!