A heat wave continues for most of the area, but there will be a sea breeze Monday that will provide relief for some.

Temperatures Monday start in the 70s but get into the 90s away from the coastline again.

Along the coastline, 80s are expected with a stiff breeze off the water.

Hotter weather is in the forecast Tuesday, and without a sea breeze, records are likely.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect through Tuesday so keep cool and stay hydrated.