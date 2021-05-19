Sea Breezes Kicking On In

How about that summer day we just had? Temps ran in the low to mid 80s for many locations yesterday, locking in the the warmest day for much of the area since last September. Add in sunshine and low humidity, an no doubt it was a solid summery day.

Today, it’ll be just a warm inland. At the coast, it’s a different story as sea breezes kick in and freshen up. As those breezes increase, temps go from the low to mid 70s, back into the 60s by mid afternoon. Tomorrow, it’ll be a similar pattern across the area.

The chance for rain is really low over the next few days, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. Sunday looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It also looks mainly dry too with storms holding off until late afternoon. Those late-day/evening storms may be strong too. On the other side of those storms, a return to seasonable temps in the 60s and 70s for Monday and Tuesday.