Searing Heat…Again

Dang……what a hot day….Boston reached 97, the second hottest day of the summer (the July 3rd high of 98 still sits atop the list) and we’ve had quite a few days with 95+ temps:



I think we’ll run the temps up into the mid 90s again tomorrow thanks to strong High Pressure anchored south of New England right now…



Overall, this has been our pattern for much of the summer (sans June) and I think we still have a few hot days left for September. Temps in the mid 90s and high levels of humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees (or hotter) for several hours tomorrow. That means another round of excessive heat warnings in effect…



That’s dangerous heat…drink the fluids with electrolytes tonight…before the heat returns tomorrow! In terms of when the heat breaks, that will be late Thursday afternoon as a cool front sweeps the crazy heat out to sea so that by Friday, we be like..



Much cooler with lower humidity….pick some apples!



You do notice by the end of the Holiday weekend and into early next week, the heat & humidity will return…just not the searing type.

Enjoy your tacos.

~JR