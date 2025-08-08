We’ve made it to the end of the work week, and we’ll get to enjoy some nice August weather! It’s off to a cool start. Some towns fell in the 40s. Refreshing air is still in place, and it will feel comfortable today. Expect sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonable with temperatures in the low/mid 80s inland. There will be an onshore breeze on the coast. High temperatures will again be in the upper 70s.

Overnight, it will be mainly clear. That will give us a good view of our August full moon: the Sturgeon Moon. It reaches peak illumination just before 4 am.

Tomorrow starts off cool again. Then temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s with mostly sunshine and comfortable air still in place. The weather starts to change on Sunday. Temperatures soar to near 90 inland. Mugginess starts to creep back in. The 90s are here to stay for a few days. The peak of the heat will likely come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dew points will increase too, especially by Wednesday. That’s ahead of a front that brings our next chance for storms.

For now, enjoy the nice weather into the start of the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black