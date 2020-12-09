Seasonable and Dry End to the Week

The past few days have been unseasonably cold, with highs near the freezing mark. Seasonable air is returning as early as tomorrow and we’ll see a slight warm-up through the weekend.

This evening, a few snow showers are possible through 8PM, otherwise we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies overnight with lows slipping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

We (well, northern MA and southern NH) may get a glimpse of the northern lights (if the clouds break in time).

Thursday brings partly to mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

As high pressure sticks around, Friday is also dry under mainly cloudy skies with highs into the upper 40s.

As that high pressure slides off the coast, that allows our next system to move in, bringing some rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

The shower chances stick around for Sunday, but we’re not looking at a complete washout – there will be some dry times.

To kick off the work week, it’s back into the low 40s for highs and a stray shower south Monday, dry and cooler Tuesday, and a hint of a rain and snow mix next Wednesday.