Seasonable and Partly Sunny Sunday, Warm-Up For the Work Week

Today is the pick of the weekend after a showery, chilly, and mainly cloudy Saturday. Seasonable highs return this afternoon with temperatures into the upper 50s to 60°. Winds could shift to onshore at the coast, which could dip temperatures a few degrees cooler at the coast.

For your outdoor plans today, it’s looking great, especially if you’re catching one or both of today’s Red Sox games at Fenway. Even tomorrow’s game looks nice, too, since it will be before any shower threat.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds both today and tomorrow, with tomorrow seeing a better chance for a spot shower later in the afternoon.

We jump above normal for those high temperatures through midweek!

The reason for the warming trend is due to high pressure to our southeast, and a cold front to our northwest, this spells out warmer temperatures with highs around 70° Tuesday.

Wednesday will still be warm, but not quite as warm as Tuesday. We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of our next system that will bring rain by late afternoon/early evening, which will continue into Wednesday night.

Ahead of the widespread rain expected later on Wednesday, the pollen count will be high through midweek.

Cooler temperatures filter into the region by Thursday behind the cold front with highs around 50° and breezy conditions. It will still be breezy Friday, but at least temperatures rebound to near seasonable. 60s return by next weekend.