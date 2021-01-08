Seasonable and Quiet Weekend Ahead

We wrapped up the week with sunshine and highs just above seasonable for this time of the year.

The clear skies we saw today will continue overnight, dropping those lows into the upper teens inland, low 20s closer to the coast.

This will lead to a cold start to our Saturday morning, along with wind chills in the single digits to mid-teens ahead of sunrise tomorrow morning.

Temperatures moderate back into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon, with more clouds overhead along the Cape due to a system churning well offshore. Wind chills in the afternoon will be in the 20s, but at least we get some more sunshine to enjoy, especially farther inland.

Sunday sees a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40 in the afternoon.

Overall, both weekend days are great for your outdoor weekend plans.

The quiet and dry weather pattern continues into the start of the next work week as systems continue to dodge southern New England.

Towards the end of the 7-day, there is a hint of some rain/snow showers into next weekend, which we will continue to monitor as we get closer.

In the meantime, enjoy this quiet weather pattern while it lasts.