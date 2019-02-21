Seasonable and Sun-filled Friday, Saturday, Rain Returns Sunday

After the snow and wintry mix that made a messy morning commute earlier today, temperatures warmed up into the upper 40s through this afternoon, allowing for most of the snowfall we saw with the last system to be melted away. The jackpot areas look to be in NE MA and the Merrimack Valley.

With the recent snowfall, we’re now up 8.2″ of snowfall for the month in Boston. For the season, we’re up to 10.5″, 21.9″ in Worcester. We’re making strides, but still far behind last winter season to date snowfall.

No snow in the forecast tonight. With mostly clear skies, do expect some refreeze due to temperatures sliding back below freezing (mainly in the upper 20s), so watch for some slick spots on your travels overnight and into tomorrow morning’s commute.

Friday, we’re back to seasonable and dry conditions under mostly sunny skies. A great way to wrap up an eventful (at least in the weather department) work week (or school vacation week for teachers and students in MA).

Saturday features much of the same as Friday with sunshine to start (thanks to high pressure overhead), and a few more clouds through the afternoon (ahead of our next system).

These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker slated to move in late Saturday night into early Sunday. The timing of this system will likely bring snow to mix for the higher elevations in the Worcester Hills, north central MA and southern NH for some time early Sunday morning, elsewhere, especially along and south of the Pike should see just rain with this system. The snow to mix to rain could create slick travel into early Sunday morning north and west (just outside the 495-corridor). We will continue to keep an eye on this system as we get closer to really determine the details and impacts.

As a warm front advances north into southern New England, high temperatures will stretch into the low to mid 40s Sunday, followed by a big drop in temperatures through Monday, and barely making it to the freezing mark Tuesday and Wednesday of the next work week – thanks to the sweeping cold fronts that will slide through after the rain and warmth Sunday.

One more thing! If you’re not a big fan of snow, wintry mix or the cold…we’re just 27 days away from the first day of Spring!