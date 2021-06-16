Today was an absolutely beautiful day with highs into the 70s under mostly sunny skies and low humidity. This pattern will be sticking around for tomorrow, too.

This evening will be great if you’re planning on outdoor dining or catching a game at Polar Park.

Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 40s to low 50s, relatively cooler than the last few nights. Overall, a perfect night to give the AC a break and open up the windows.

Tomorrow, highs will be seasonable with low humidity still in place.

Friday starts off mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. Plus, temperatures will be warmer with highs into the 80s.

The 80s stick around this weekend. Saturday, for Juneteenth, there’s a chance for a isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, so just be weather aware for your outdoor plans.

Sunday for Father’s Day, it should be dry under partly cloudy skies.

Monday is the summer solstice and it will feel like summer as highs reach around 90°. Tuesday brings a round of thunderstorms by the afternoon associated with a cold front and then it’s back to near 80 by next Wednesday.