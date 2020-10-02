Seasonable and Sun-Filled Weekend

Friday featured slightly cooler temperatures than the past few days, making it feel like early October with highs into the mid to upper 50s for the interior, and into the 60s to low 70s for areas farther south and east. The culprit? The clouds and the showers that moved through today.

Through this evening, we’ll continue to see the skies clearing, allowing temperatures to drop overnight. Lows are expected to dive into the 40s for most of southern New England.

With temperatures taking a nosedive overnight, that means it will be a chilly start to our weekend, but temperatures will rebound Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs will stretch into the mid to upper 60s, which is seasonable for this time of the year, and great for any of your outdoor plans.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday — mostly sunny and highs into the 60s.

We start off the next week slightly cooler with highs into the low 60s, increasing clouds and a spot shower chance. We warm up by Wednesday, followed by a cool down into the 50s by the end of the week.

— Jackie Layer