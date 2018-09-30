Seasonable and Sunny Sunday

After a chilly start to our Sunday, temperatures have warmed up nicely, with most spots into the mid 60s by midday.

The rest of the day remains dry with a few clouds sliding in my the evening hours.

The rain holds off until at least Monday afternoon when a disturbance slides south into southern NH, NE MA, which will cool temperatures a bit tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be into the upper 50s north, upper 60s south.

Another threat for a shower/thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon, otherwise Wednesday and Thursday we warm up into the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, making for a muggy midweek.

Friday features high into the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.  A front slides in late Friday into early Saturday, allowing for some showers to move in early Saturday morning.  Otherwise, the rest of the day is looking alright for outdoor plans.

 

