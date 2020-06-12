Seasonable and Sunny Weekend

After yesterday’s wet weather, we’re in for a dry pattern through the next seven days (and low humidity through the weekend).

The higher dewpoints were slow to move out this morning for some along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, but the humidity will continue to be filtered out (and will be absent this weekend, too).

If you’re planning on getting a bite to eat this evening, it will be nice for outdoor dining.

Tonight, as lows slip into the 50s for most locations, it will be a great night to kick off the AC and open the windows for some fresh air.

We’re looking at low humidity, mostly sunny, and seasonable highs both weekend days (great for any and all of your weekend plans). Highs on Saturday will be stretching in to the low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to around 70 at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Sunday also features an onshore breeze, so slightly cooler conditions will be felt for our coastal communities while farther inland will be into the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

Dry conditions persist into the next work week, great for any of your outdoor plans, but not so great for your lawn, shrubs, and plants (so don’t forget to water them).

Looking Ahead: 70s stick around at the beginning of the next work week, followed by a midweek warm-up back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.