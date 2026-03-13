The drop off in temps was fairly dramatic yesterday as temps started the day near 60 predawn and by late afternoon/early evening, we were tracking some snowflakes flying. While it didn’t amount to much, it certainly did indicate that we weren’t quite done with the winter feel to the air yet.



Today, we start off in the 20s and low 30s and rebound into the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Chilly, yes, but overall, pretty close to the averages for this time of year. Sunshine starts the day, clouds finish it, with a few late-day snow showers across northern MA/NH. A better chance for scattered rain/snow showers move through a couple hours either side of midnight tonight. Rain showers near and south of the Pike, snow showers north. Best shot for a coating-1″ is across northern Worcester County. This system will likely delivery at least a few inches across ski country.

Winds get gusty tonight, and stay gusty tomorrow, pushing to 40mph at times through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow run near 45.

We’ll hold in the low 40s Sunday, but the winds will be a lot lighter.



Monday, winds kick back to the south with strong gusts and waves of showers moving back in. Temps near 60 Monday into Monday night.



Showers taper early Tuesday and temps fall back into the 40s. It’ll dry out, but with a gusty breeze through the day.



Wednesday and Thursday are dry too, but with a late Feb/early March chill in the air.