Seasonable Chill and the Sunshine Returns for the Last Weekend of 2020

After yesterday’s rainstorm, the cold air and a mixture of sun and clouds has returned to southern New England.

Impressive rainfall totals from yesterday’s storm still pose a flood threat for those along the Assabet River in Maynard where a Flood Warning remains in effect through Monday morning. The river could reach flood stage later tonight.

Quite a few locations saw gusts in the 60+ mph range, but thankfully those strong gusts were not widespread.

For today, we will continue to have a breeze, with winds out of the WSW from 10-15 MPH, and gusts could top out at 25 MPH. The wind, coupled up with temperatures in the 30s will create wind chills in the 20s through the afternoon.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures will dip into the 20s with a light breeze out of the west.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with less wind, mainly sunny skies and seasonable highs into the upper 30s.

Monday, a system passes by to our north, giving us a few showers, but it will not be a complete washout. Not only a few showers, but we will also see a slight warm-up with highs near 50.

Behind that system, colder air settles in for the middle of the week with highs into the 30s with a chilly northwest breeze.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, the bulk of the day looks dry, as a system brews to our west that could bring a few rain showers as early as Thursday night.

This system could bring heavy rain and wind for New Year’s Day along with highs into the upper 50s in the morning, dropping through the day. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that system as we get closer to ringing in the New Year!