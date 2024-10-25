Finally, we’re getting back to seasonable air today after stringing together several days of warm weather. Highs today top off a couple degrees either side of 60, perfectly seasonable for the time of year. Add in sparkling sunshine and light winds, and it’ll be a fantastic Friday.

The weekend looks good overall too, albeit, a windy at times. As a cold front sweeps through tomorrow morning, it’ll provide some patches of clouds with it, but limited moisture, so I don’t expect rain. As the front clears the coast, a gusty wind develops in the afternoon, gusting 20-30mph. Highs sneak into the low to mid 60s early in the afternoon, but fade fast during the evening as chilly air settles in.

Despite a good deal of sun, highs max out in the lower 50s Sunday and Monday with a heavy frost/freeze likely Monday morning.

Tuesday, we’ll bounce back to near 60. As a warm front lifts through Tuesday night, some clouds and a spot shower is possible, but the big story will be the building warmth Wednesday into Halloween. Temps likely soar well into the 70s. While we may fall shy of the 1946 record of 81, upper 70s will be good enough for one of the warmer Halloweens on record.