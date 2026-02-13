Clear skies and calm winds, with a deep snowpack still in place, allowed for temps to drop off significantly overnight. Many suburbs start off in the single digits, with a quick bounce off the morning lows expected. Once the sunshine gets going, it won’t take long to moderate to near 30 by late morning and back into the mid to upper 30s by early to mid afternoon. With sunshine and light winds, it’ll be a comfortable winter’s afternoon. We’ll get a little more melting done too.

The melt/refreeze continues through the weekend as highs max out in the mid 30s to near 40 and overnight lows continue to drop off into the teens and 20s. Winds will be light, allowing for a great ski weekend across the area. Central and northern New England look great too, with some snow showers Saturday and some more likely Monday. Winds remain in check, so any wind holds should be limited, if any at all. Plan on mountain temps in the 20s for highs and lows in the single digits.



Tuesday will bring in some milder air, 45-50! That’ll get some more melting done.



Late Wednesday into Thursday, a front starts to waiver around New England, and with some waves of moisture/energy riding along it, we’ll watch the next chance for some snow/mix/rain to kick in.



Until then, enjoy the nicer winter weather!